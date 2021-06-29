Man pulled from Modesto Reservoir without a pulse, taken to hospital

A man was pulled from Modesto Reservoir on Tuesday evening and taken to a hospital in serious condition, a fire official said.

The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District was called out following reports of a man going underwater near the reservoir’s main boat ramp, battalion chief Eric DeHart said.

The man was not breathing and had no pulse when he was pulled out of the water, DeHart said. Bystanders began CPR until fire and EMS could take over. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where CPR was ongoing.

DeHart said the man is about 45 and was at the reservoir with family. The incident was possibly medically related, although that is still being investigated.