Firefighters put out early morning basement fire in Hughson

Firefighters responded to an early Tuesday structure fire at Mountain View and Hatch roads in Hughson. Hughson Fire Protection District

Firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in Hughson at Mountain View and Hatch roads, the Hughson Fire Protection District said.

Fire Chief Scott Berner said in a video on the Facebook page that firefighters were called out around 4:30 to 5 a.m., and the first units on scene saw smoke. The fire protection district posted photos on its Facebook page showing damage to the basement.

“We had a difficult task to get into the basement,” Berner said, adding firefighters gained access about 45 minutes into the call and then quickly had the fire out. Firefighters still were on scene a few hours later.

Berner could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Hughson firefighters were helped by firefighters from Denair, Turlock Rural, Keyes, Westport, Burbank Paradise and Stanislaus Consolidated and the American Medical Response fire investigation unit.