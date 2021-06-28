Fiery crash at Ceres gas station as car coming off Highway 99 plows into pump

A crash into a gas station pump in Ceres on Sunday evening was fiery but resulted in no injuries, the city’s Fire Department posted on Facebook.

A dramatic surveillance video clip shows a car hitting at full speed a pump at the Shell station at 3021 Fourth St. after coming off Highway 99. A woman walking in the direction of the car sees it approaching and runs out of the way.

People filling the tank of an SUV at the adjacent pump have no time to do more than press themselves against their vehicle. They appear to barely escape being hit. Adults quickly pull children from the SUV and move them away from the burning car.

Ceres Fire reported that an engine crew and battalion chief were joined at the scene by a Modesto Fire truck crew in responding to the reported pin-in crash. “Initial reports were that a car and gas pump were on fire and people were trapped in the car,” the Facebook post says, adding that the incident was upgraded to a potential structure fire.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries, the gasoline pump safety systems engaged, and the fire was extinguished before it was able to spread to nearby cars and buildings,” the post continues. “... Crews prevented gasoline, oil, and other fluids from entering the storm drain system.”

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. This story will be updated with information expected from the CHP Monday morning.