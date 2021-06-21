Deputies searching for 3 drowning victims in Tuolumne County incidents

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is conducting recovery efforts for three people who drowned at Don Pedro and New Melones reservoirs over the weekend.

The first drowning was reported just before 7 p.m. Saturday at Don Pedro, said Tuolumne sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Nicco Sandelin. On Sunday, two people were reported to have drowned at 4 p.m. at New Melones.

Sandelin said no information about the circumstances of the drownings or the identifies of the victims will be released until the bodies are recovered.

The sheriff’s office reported that since the beginning of May, seven people have drowned and two others have nearly drowned at lakes and waterways within the county.

The incidents have been at Gods Bath, Rainbow Pools, New Melones and Don Pedro.

“We express our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of the victims,” The Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “We want to remind everyone of the importance of taking safety measures when enjoying Tuolumne County waterways. Please remember to wear a life jacket and become familiar with all boating safety rules.”