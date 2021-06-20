Suspected DUI crash in Stanislaus kills Patterson man, badly injures Atwater woman

A Patterson man suspected of driving under the influence died after a crash Saturday night west of Turlock that also badly injured an Atwater woman, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was about 8:30 p.m. on Crows Landing Road south of Monte Vista Avenue.

Homero C. Sanchez, 64, was driving north in a 2006 Honda Civic a 45 to 50 mph, the CHP found. Mariel E. Castaneda, 26, was southbound in a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover, traveling about the same speed.

An uninvolved driver ahead of Castenada saw Sanchez drift into the southbound lane, the CHP said. That driver was able to avoid a collision, but Sanchez’s vehicle continued directly into the path of Sanchez’s, and the two struck head-on.

Emergency responders began CPR on Sanchez, who was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, where he died.

Sanchez suffered major injuries and also was taken to Doctors.

The CHP said drugs and/or alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash.