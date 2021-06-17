Patterson woman dies in head-on collision near San Joaquin River wildlife refuge

A Patterson woman died Tuesday in a head-on collision near the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge, the California Highway Patrol said.

An initial investigation showed the 46-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Ford SUV south on Gates Road, north of Highway 132, with two passengers. Lamar Garth, a 47-year-old from Riverbank, was traveling north on Gates in a 2006 Chrysler sedan.

Garth’s vehicle drifted to the right for unknown reasons, CHP said. It struck a metal guardrail, and the impact sent the car directly into the Ford’s path. The two vehicles collided head-on, causing the Ford to overturn onto its right side.

The woman was taken to Doctors Medical Center, where she later died. She was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred, according to the CHP.

Garth was taken to Doctors with major injuries. Both passengers in the Ford sustained minor injuries and were not taken to a hospital.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.