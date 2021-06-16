Coroner identifies man who died after being hit by pickup in Patterson

A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a pickup as he was trying to cross the street in a construction zone on Las Palmas Avenue in Patterson Tuesday night.

The collision occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. near First Street, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

There is low lighting in the area and portions of the roadway are closed due to construction but construction workers were not on scene at the time.

The man, identified as Patterson resident Sam Cirrincione, was outside of a crosswalk, walking north across Las Palmas toward some taco trucks when he was hit by the westbound late 90s model Chevrolet pickup.

First responders performed CPR on Cirrincione for approximately 30 minutes at the scene before he was pronounced dead, Schwartz said.

The pickup driver, a Patterson man, stopped at the scene. Drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the collision, Schwartz said.