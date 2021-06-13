Driver ejected from car in crash is hit by multiple cars on Highway 99 in Modesto, dies

The California Highway Patrol is seeking multiple drivers who struck a man early Sunday on Highway 99 in Modesto after he’d been ejected from his car during a rollover crash. The man died at the scene.

At 2:12 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 99 just south of Pelandale Avenue, CHP spokesman Officer Tom Olsen said.

The driver, believed to be a 32-year-old Stockton resident, went off the right side of the highway and into a ditch. His 1996 Acura Integra overturned multiple times, and the man was thrown from the car. “We do believe he was wearing his seat belt,” Olsen said, “but the overturning and the impact were so violent it broke free.”

The driver was the sole occupant of the car. He ended up in the middle lane of the highway, where he was struck by numerous vehicles, the officer said. None of the drivers pulled over or called 911.

As the crash scene was investigated, the fast lane remained open but the other two northbound lanes were closed for two hours, Olsen said.

Any drivers who were involved in the crash, or think they might have been, are urged to call the CHP’s Modesto office at 209-545-7440 or the CHP’s nonemergency dispatch center at 209-356-2800.