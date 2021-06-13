Names of Note: Stan State honors 6 at graduation. Blue Diamond goes green in Turlock

Blue Diamond Growers was honored for sustainable practices at its Turlock plant, two months after the same thing happened in Salida.

The June 3 event recognized the almond industry giant for saving water and energy, reducing waste, encouraging green transportation and partnering with local vendors. The Turlock plant slices, dices, roasts and blanches nuts and also makes almond flour and milk.

Blue Diamond was certified by the California Green Business Network, a program run locally by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce. In April, it recognized the Salida plant, the world’s largest almond receiving station.

The grower-owned cooperative also has a plant at its Sacramento headquarters.

“Blue Diamond Growers has a long-standing commitment to implementing sustainable practices across all of our facilities and in our almond orchards, too,” said Mark Jansen, president and CEO, in a news release.

Stan State honors Fitzpatricks

California State University, Stanislaus, presented honorary doctorates to Bertha Fitzpatrick and her late husband, Ed Fitzpatrick.

He founded Valley BMW and Valley Lexus in Modesto. The couple’s name is on the Turlock campus arena thanks to a $500,000 donation in 2009.

The honorary doctorates of humane letters were awarded during one of the commencements for the class of 2021. President Ellen Junn noted that Ed Fitzpatrick was the first Black member of the university foundation board.

“With a large majority of first-generation college students at Stanislaus State, we see the continued need to find champions like Ed and Bertha Fitzpatrick who represent success in overcoming social and economic injustices,” she said.

Son Ryan Fitzpatrick accepted the posthumous award for his father, who died last year.

“Even in business, he was always looking to elevate those who were unseen,” he said. “He was in an industry where minority representation was lacking. As such, he made it a point to create opportunities for others and was adamant about creating a playing field that was level.”

New grad aspires to priesthood

Josue Montoya earned the J. Burton Vasché Award at Stan State this year. It goes to the graduating student who best models “leadership, cooperation, participation, service and scholarship,” a news release said. It is named for the university’s first president.

Montoya attended Pitman High School in Turlock and Merced College before Stan State. He majored in exercise science and minored in Spanish.

Montoya volunteered at Golden Bear Physical Therapy and as caretaker for a friend. He has led the youth and young adult ministries at All Saints University Parish, which serves Catholic students.

Montoya plans to get a master’s in divinity at St. Patrick’s University and Seminary in Menlo Park. He hopes to eventually become a priest.

“My Catholic faith has grown to be my passion, and I am driven to begin studying theology and further grow in leadership and service for others,” he said.

Three share award for solid grades

Stan State presented the Metzger-Geiger Award to three students who earned perfect grade point averages of 4.0:

Bethany Harper of Modesto received bachelor’s degrees in English and history. She succeeded despite being born with spina bifida, which she said affects “everything below the waist.” Harper is now working on an online master’s through Liberty University . She hopes to teach American history.





of Modesto received bachelor’s degrees in English and history. She succeeded despite being born with spina bifida, which she said affects “everything below the waist.” Harper is now working on an online master’s through . She hopes to teach American history. Marcus Ruddicks of Modesto got a bachelor’s in economics. He said he plans “to stay in the area and start a career in public service, perhaps at a nonprofit organization or in the public sector.”

Riley Taylor of Oakdale needed just three years to earn a bachelor’s in liberal studies with a concentration in Earth science. She aims to teach at a local elementary school.

The award was established by Lee Metzger in 1970 and has been supported since 1999 by the Geiger family.

