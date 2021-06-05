Residents, crews escape injury after two-alarm house fire near downtown Modesto

Modesto Fire Department

Residents and fire crews escaped injury after a two-alarm fire broke out Friday afternoon just southwest of downtown Modesto.

The fire at a home near 3rd and H streets was reported just after 5 p.m., with callers saying there were possibly two people inside the home, according to a Modesto Fire Department Facebook post.

When firefighters arrived at the two-story home, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm.

Crews from the Modesto and Ceres fire departments worked to extinguish the fire and protect nearby homes while searching for occupants.

It was determined all residents had exited safely.

The fire gutted the home, damaged four vehicles and caused damage to two nearby homes.

The American Red Cross of Stanislaus County was called to assist the displaced residents.

Officers with the Modesto Police Department assisted with evacuations and traffic control.

The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of the fire.