Stanislaus County coroner searching for families of 11 people who died in past 2 months

Modesto Bee file

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for families of 11 people who died in the past two months.

Here is a list of the people, most of whom died at area care homes or hospitals:

Angel Eastman Spencer, 36 of Modesto, died on May 25; William King, 67 of Ceres, died on April 24; Lynch Franlin, 65 of Humboldt County, died on April 25; David Riddle, 68 of Modesto, died on April 25; Christopher Gaugler, 72 of Turlock, died on April 27; Huey Lomack, 60 of Sacramento, died on May 20; Calvin Heath, 81 of Modesto, died on May 24; Jimmy Jackson, 34 of Fresno, died on April 2; Margaret Larsen, of Modesto, died on May 4; Xiobo Zhang, of Oakdale, died on April 4; and Willani Mokepuha, of San Francisco, died on May 25.

Anyone with information about families of the deceased are asked to contact the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.