Stanislaus County coroner searching for families of 11 people who died in past 2 months

By Bee Staff

Joan Barnett Lee Modesto Bee file

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for families of 11 people who died in the past two months.

Here is a list of the people, most of whom died at area care homes or hospitals:

Angel Eastman Spencer, 36 of Modesto, died on May 25; William King, 67 of Ceres, died on April 24; Lynch Franlin, 65 of Humboldt County, died on April 25; David Riddle, 68 of Modesto, died on April 25; Christopher Gaugler, 72 of Turlock, died on April 27; Huey Lomack, 60 of Sacramento, died on May 20; Calvin Heath, 81 of Modesto, died on May 24; Jimmy Jackson, 34 of Fresno, died on April 2; Margaret Larsen, of Modesto, died on May 4; Xiobo Zhang, of Oakdale, died on April 4; and Willani Mokepuha, of San Francisco, died on May 25.

Anyone with information about families of the deceased are asked to contact the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.

