Sacramento-area man dies in northern Stanislaus County head-on collision

A Sacramento-area man died from his injuries in a crash on Highway 4 in north Stanislaus County on Sunday, May 30, 2021 Modesto Fire Department

A man from Citrus Heights, a suburb just northeast of Sacramento, died Sunday in a head-on collision with another vehicle in northern Stanislaus County, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded to the crash around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 4, just west of Dunton Road.

Witnesses told CHP officers the 43-year-old Citrus Heights man was weaving back and forth over the yellow center divider lines as he traveled west in a 2002 Nissan Maxima.

The 61-year-old driver of a 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling east on Highway 4.

According to the witnesses, the Nissan crossed the yellow lines right into the path of the Dodge, and the two vehicles collided head-on.

The Citrus Heights man was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. The Dodge driver was uninjured.

It is not yet known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision, CHP said.