First triple-digit heat wave to hit Central Valley over Memorial Day

The first triple-digit heat wave will hit the Central Valley over Memorial Day Weekend.

Temperatures in Modesto are predicted to be in the low to high 90s on Saturday and Sunday, then peak at 103 on Monday and Tuesday.

If the predictions hold, Modesto on Saturday would tie the record high set in 1950 but not quite reach the record of 104 set in 2001, according to data from the Modesto Irrigation District.

Temperatures aren’t expected to get back into the 90s until Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The average temperatures for this time of year are in the mid-80s, according to the MID.

A weak system could trigger thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada on Saturday.

The Weather Service has issued a high heat warning and advises people to stay out of the sun; drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol; and wear light clothing, sunscreen, sunglasses and hats.