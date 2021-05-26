Ceres drafts fire services contract with Modesto. Who supports regionalization?

This file image shows Modesto and Ceres fire crews on scene at a fire in in Modesto, Calif. on August 12, 2018. Ceres is currently developing a contract for services with the Modesto Fire Department. jlee@modbee.com

City of Ceres staff on June 14 plan to present draft proposals to contract the Modesto Fire Department for services, Interim Fire Chief Michael Botto said Monday.

Botto told the Ceres City Council the plan during an update on fire service regionalization discussions, which half of the legislative body questioned and the other supported.

Mayor Javier Lopez and Council Member Bret Silveira indicated interest in a full service contract with Modesto Fire, while Council Members Couper Condit and Linda Ryno raised concerns. The council directed staff to research options for fire service contracts on March 8 and members responded to the information available so far.

Ceres staff are working on completing a five-year cost projection for a traditional and independent fire department budget, Botto said. They then plan to compare costs between the projection and a five-year contract with Modesto the two fire departments are still drafting. Silveira on Monday called contracting services a no-brainer considering how the city has grown.

“We need to do business like a 50,000-person town is,” Silveira said. “If regionalization in fire is what gets us to that point with our increased level of services, potential to save money, our firefighters are on board with it, like (Modesto Fire) Chief (Alan) Ernst said, we’re stronger together than we’re apart.”

Ceres Professional Firefighters members voted 19-5, a majority of 85%, in favor of regionalization, union president Jeremy Hackett said during the meeting. Contracting with Modesto allows Ceres firefighters to better serve citizens, take more days off and reduce the stress of working multiple shifts to maintain minimum staffing levels, Hackett added. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Botto said one Ceres battalion chief worked 16 consecutive shifts, but combining with Modesto means more staff to rotate.

Other advantages of contracting with Modesto, Botto said, include day one access to a fire prevention division with a fire marshal, inspectors and support staff; an operations chief overseeing field resources; an emergency medical service program to increase paramedic abilities; and a battalion chief overseeing water and technical rescues. As interim chief, Botto said he works the job of three administrators because the department is understaffed.

Ernst also showed his support for the contract under development.

“Two goals of mine in regionalization are improve the safety of our community and improve the safety of our firefighters,” Ernst said. “I think we’ve done that throughout our partnerships with the city of Ceres already and I look forward to exploring that further.”

Concerns raised over Ceres fire regionalization

With the District 1 City Council seat still vacant, Ryno questioned why the council was willing to even consider the fire services change. The council postponed appointing people to the Planning and Measure H Commissions because of the vacancy, and Ryno said regionalization is a more consequential decision. She requested the council wait until September after the special election on Aug. 31.

In the 38 years she has lived in Ceres as an adult, Ryno said she has not heard anyone say the fire department lacks services. She also questioned cited training benefits when Ceres already has an agreement for training at the joint-use center on Service Road. From her perspective, she said it appears regionalization would mostly increase the number of administrators.

“Is that really what the community wants?” Ryno said. “They want more chiefs than engines? I don’t believe so.”

Condit likewise asked if the council was interested in continuing with the existing fire department and filling vacant positions. He referenced Ceres general plan goal 6.K.5 saying the city aims to ensure adequate funding for fire services. The goal does not specify an traditional city fire department versus a regionalization contract.

Only one person called in to give public comment on the issue Monday.

“I think the problem would be — and this is just my opinion— is that Ceres would be losing part of its identity,” Lee Brandt said.