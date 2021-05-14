Three feared drowned at God’s Bath swimming hole in Tuolumne County

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported drowning at Gods Bath swimming hole on Friday, May 14, 2021. One victim was retrieved from the water and pronounced deceased while two others remained in the water, their conditions unknown as of 4 p.m. Tuolumne County Sheriff

Three people were feared drowned at the God’s Bath swimming hole in the Tuolumne River Canyon on Friday, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.

One woman was pulled from the water and pronounced dead. As of 4 p.m., two others remained in the water and their conditions could not be confirmed.

The department’s search and rescue crew is working with the Tuolumne County Dive Team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter for a swift water rescue.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.