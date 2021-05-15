Local

Names of Note: Four win Teacher of the Year in Stanislaus. Junior high students excel

Left to right, Ismael Mercado, Carlos Perez, Elizabeth Holtan and Bob Elms were named Teachers of the Year.
Left to right, Ismael Mercado, Carlos Perez, Elizabeth Holtan and Bob Elms were named Teachers of the Year. Stanislaus County Office of Education

Stanislaus County has named its Teachers of the Year for the 2020-21 academic year.

The county Office of Education and its co-sponsors presented the awards in a COVID-safe ceremony that combined two live gatherings and a Zoom call.

The results from the 22nd annual event:

Kelley received the Jane Johnston Civility Award, named for an assistant county superintendent who died suddenly in 2012.

The four Teachers of the Year received $1,000 each and will go on to compete at the state level.

The county office put on the contest with the Modesto Rotary Club and Mocse Credit Union. A committee narrowed the 74 nominees to 24 semi-finalists and then the 12 finalists.

Ross tops Academic Pentathlon

Ross Middle School in Hughson won the 16th annual Stanislaus County Academic Pentathlon, held online due to the pandemic.

The event tests junior high school students in math, fine arts, language, science and social studies. They compete via speeches, written tests and essays. This year’s theme was the Cold War.

Prescott Junior High School in Modesto place second, and Hickman Middle School was third.

The students competed at three levels based on their grade point averages. The first-place winners were:

Lavanya Bansal of Prescott was the speech champion. These students had the most points for their teams:

The Pentathlon is sponsored by the county Office of Education and the Education Foundation of Stanislaus County.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
