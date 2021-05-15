Names of Note: Four win Teacher of the Year in Stanislaus. Junior high students excel

Left to right, Ismael Mercado, Carlos Perez, Elizabeth Holtan and Bob Elms were named Teachers of the Year.

Stanislaus County has named its Teachers of the Year for the 2020-21 academic year.

The county Office of Education and its co-sponsors presented the awards in a COVID-safe ceremony that combined two live gatherings and a Zoom call.

The results from the 22nd annual event:

Pre-kindergarten to third grade: Bob Elms of La Rosa Elementary School in Ceres. The other finalists were Cindy Bellinger of Cloverland Elementary in Oakdale and Ronald Putnam of Crowell Elementary in Turlock.

Fourth to sixth grade: Carlos Perez of Empire Elementary. The other finalists were Mary White of Fair Oaks Elementary in Oakdale and Jill Kelley of Agnes Baptist Elementary in Modesto.

Junior high school: Elizabeth Holtan of Cesar Chavez Junior High in Ceres. The other finalists were Christie Stokman Wagner of Mae Hensley Junior High in Ceres and Janet Hernandez of Creekside Middle School in Patterson.

High school: Ismael Mercado of Riverbank High. The other finalists were Renee Melo of Central Valley High in Ceres and Matthew Soderlund of Gregori High in Modesto.

Kelley received the Jane Johnston Civility Award, named for an assistant county superintendent who died suddenly in 2012.

The four Teachers of the Year received $1,000 each and will go on to compete at the state level.

The county office put on the contest with the Modesto Rotary Club and Mocse Credit Union. A committee narrowed the 74 nominees to 24 semi-finalists and then the 12 finalists.

Ross tops Academic Pentathlon

Ross Middle School in Hughson won the 16th annual Stanislaus County Academic Pentathlon, held online due to the pandemic.

The event tests junior high school students in math, fine arts, language, science and social studies. They compete via speeches, written tests and essays. This year’s theme was the Cold War.

Prescott Junior High School in Modesto place second, and Hickman Middle School was third.

The students competed at three levels based on their grade point averages. The first-place winners were:

Kaveri Gupta of Prescott in the Honors division (3.8 to 4.0)

of Prescott in the Honors division (3.8 to 4.0) Kayden Perez of Ross in the Scholastic division (3.25 to 3.79)

Jacob Mullany of Blaker-Kinser Junior High in Ceres in the Varsity division (3.24 and below)

Lavanya Bansal of Prescott was the speech champion. These students had the most points for their teams:

Jacob Mullany of Blaker-Kinser

Andrea Padilla of Denair Middle School

Austin Taylor of Hickman

Joseph Yakligian of Oakdale Junior High

Kaveri Gupta of Prescott

Kayden Perez of Ross

The Pentathlon is sponsored by the county Office of Education and the Education Foundation of Stanislaus County.

