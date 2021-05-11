Smell smoke in Modesto this morning? Here’s why.

A hay fire near Riverbank caused a buildup of smoke in east Modesto Tuesday morning. Modesto Fire Department

A large hay fire near Riverbank early Tuesday has left smoke lingering in Modesto.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of McGee avenue, east of Claus and Claribel roads.

The hay caught fire inside a pole barn, according to Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Andrew Hunter. The cause remains under investigation.

The fire destroyed half of the 100 foot barn and burned an estimated 60 by 50 foot stack of hay.

Firefighters were on scene for four hours working to extinguish the hay but Hunter said it will likely remain smoldering throughout the day.

San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District spokeswoman Heather Heinks said the district has been getting calls from Modesto residents all morning about the thick smoke.

One resident who left his windows open reported awaking at 3 a.m. to find his home filled with smoke. Another said he had to cut short his 5 a.m. run when the smoke began burning his lungs. People reported smelling the smoke as far south as Turlock.

“We want to caution to residents, if you see it and smell it, head inside to protect yourself and avoid exposure to the microscopic particles that exist in smoke,” Heinks said.

Between the loss of the hay, damage to the barn and to a front loader that had been parked near the barn, the fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.