Ceres driver, 76, dies from injuries in Modesto traffic collision, CHP reports

A Ceres man, 76, suffered fatal injuries Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in south Modesto, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision happened about 12:05 p.m. on Nadine Avenue west of Musick Avenue, just north of the Home Depot store on Hatch Road in Ceres.

The Ceres man was driving a 1995 Nissan sedan and was stopped along the south curb of eastbound Nadine, CHP Modesto office spokesman Officer Tom Olsen said.

He apparently failed to see an eastbound 2002 Honda sedan approaching from the rear and pulled out to make a U-turn directly in front of it.

The Honda, driven by Modesto resident Riley Utley, 23, broadsided the Nissan. The Ceres driver, who was not wearing his seat belt, was taken to Doctors Medical Center, where he died, Olsen said.

The man’s name was withheld pending notification of family.

Utley and his front-seat passenger, 24-year-old Tanner Pierce of Modesto, were not injured in the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have factored in the collision.