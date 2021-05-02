Names of Note: Drive-by parade honors World War II vet. Students shine in job skills

Bernie Dille of Modesto got a drive-by tribute for his 101st birthday from fellow veterans and other admirers.

It happened Thursday outside Dille’s home near Prescott Junior High School. COVID-19 has kept the World War II veteran from up-close observances of both his 100th and 101st birthdays.

Dille was born April 29, 1920, and grew up in a small town in Minnesota. He served in the Army in Italy, where he suffered a shrapnel injury to his leg that earned him a Purple Heart. He then prepared to join the expected invasion of Japan, but the war ended the day before he was to be deployed.

Dille had a long career with the U.S. Postal Service, mainly at the office serving the San Francisco International Airport.

This information came via email from Wes Page, a fellow veteran who videotaped the birthday tribute. It included American Legion Post 74, as well as Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and other participants. Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, sent a certificate.

“Bernie has retained his keen memory and sense of humor and still marvels that God preserved his life so many years ago in the midst of deadly battle which he felt would be his end,” Page said.

The pandemic canceled Dille’s plans to mark his 100th birthday last year with a large family gathering in Minnesota.

Students excel at Occupational Olympics

About 350 high school students took part in the 35th annual Stanislaus County Occupational Olympics and Career Exposition. It took part online and at schools sites April 19-23.

The results:

Ag Engineering/Construction Trades: Nicholas Johnson of Johansen, first; Cortez Rush of Downey, second; Kyle Titus of Johansen, third.

of Johansen, first; of Downey, second; of Johansen, third. Basic Life Support CPR/First Aid: Jonathan Fino and Jessica Guzman of Turlock, first; Sara Cisneros and Trevor Blas of Pitman, second; Kirsha Gonzalez and Stephanie Machado of Turlock, third.

Floriculture: Morgan Gonzalez of Patterson, first; Alexia Ruiz of Hughson, second; Daniela Rocha of Hughson, third.

Job Seeking Skills: Anthony Agueda of Hughson, first; Jaiden Grivette of Oakdale, second; Micaiah Richison of Oakdale, third.

Medical Occupations: Halle Kerr of Oakdale, first; Emmalee Stone of Oakdale, second; Jonathan Fino of Turlock, third.

Video Game Design: Valley Charter students Nyla Eastman, first; Toby Medlin, second; Xenia Olvera, third.

Ripon product takes on Blue Diamond role

Daniel Sonke is the new director of sustainability at Blue Diamond Growers, which processes almonds in Salida, Turlock and Sacramento.

Sonke grew up on an almond farm near Ripon and earned a doctorate in plant medicine from the University of Florida. He most recently was director of sustainable agriculture for Campbell Soup Co.

Sonke has worked on similar efforts for almonds, hazelnuts, pears, mushrooms, peaches, plums, nectarines, citrus, potatoes, wine grapes and tomatoes.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Dr. Sonke’s caliber join the Blue Diamond Growers team to lead the cooperative’s sustainability efforts,” said Brian Barczak, senior vice president for global supply, in a news release.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.