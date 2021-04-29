Child abuse can be prevented, CPS assistant director says. Here’s how.

Child abuse can be prevented if resources are utilized by caretakers and people report concerning behavior, said the assistant director of the Stanislaus Community Services Agency

“Parenting is hard....Every parent has been in a place of not knowing what to do,” Christine Huber said. She spoke to The Bee during an investigation into child abuse reporting in 2020. Stanislaus County saw a 37 percent decrease in calls to the Child Protective Services hotline from the previous year. With children out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities were concerned that cases would be missed because teachers - often the biggest reporters of abuse cases - wouldn’t be seeing the children .

“It’s OK to ask for help. The Stanislaus Community is here to help any parent, caretaker or child … nothing is too difficult to ask for.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story Reporters Erin Tracy and ChrisAnna Mink wanted to look into child deaths in Stanislaus County over the past five years. Gathering the data required hand-searching through hundreds of pages of records at the coroner’s office over a period of six months. They discovered two trends to follow – that of an increase in sleeping-related deaths and the difficulty of charging and prosecuting child abuse cases, both fatal and nonfatal. What you should know Reporter Erin Tracy covers criminal justice and investigations and reporter ChrisAnna Mink is a pediatrician who covers child health for The Modesto Bee.

There are places to call, including law enforcement and CPS, but some people, especially those in marginalized communities, are hesitant to contact authorities for help, in part due to fear and mistrust.

“CPS is willing to work with any community to improve relationships and determine how we can work better together, especially those who are marginalized,” Huber said. “... A majority of the work that we do is focused on prevention. Our first priority is to keep families together if the child is safe. We provide help and assistance to families so they are stronger, which reduces the likelihood of abuse/neglect.”

She said people can also reach out to other social services agency in the county, such as the Stanislaus Family Justice Center or Haven’t Women’s Center.

Families can reach out for respite care, which is child care services that offer temporary relief for distressed parents and caregivers that can help improve family stability and reduce the risk of abuse or neglect.

Locally, the Child Crisis Center offers support for abuse and neglected children, including respite care for at-risk children, and other preventive services. They can be reached 24/7 at (209) 577-4413 and on their website https://www.childrenscrisiscenter.com/.

Stanislaus #211 helps county residents find help for a wide range of services, and can be reached by calling 2-1-1 or 1-877-211-7826 or visiting their website at https://stanislauscounty211.org/.

“It can be difficult for someone to make a report, especially when it involves family or friends. The concerned friend, family, or neighbor can always call our hotline at 1-800-558-3665, (and) remain anonymous,” said Huber.