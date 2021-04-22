Man killed in truck-tractor collision near Denair

A man died Thursday, April 22 in a collision with a tractor on Keyes Road near Deniar. Submitted photo

A man driving a pickup died Thursday morning in a collision with an 8-wheel tractor on Keyes Road north of Denair, the California Highway Patrol reported. .

Around 6 a.m., the man was driving a 1998 Ford truck west on Keyes Road at Downie Road when the driver of a tractor pulled out of a property at the south side of the intersection to head east on Keyes, said CHP Officer Thomas Olsen.

He said the preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the tractor, 38-year-old Michael Machado, of Deniar, made a wide turn and partially drove into the westbound lane.

The left side of the tractor hit the left side of the pickup, Olsen said. The impact sent the pickup out of control into a telephone pole at the northwest side of the intersection.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

“The CHP would like to remind everyone that seat belts, when worn properly, have the ability to save your life when involved in a traffic collision,” Olsen said.