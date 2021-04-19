Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 99 in Modesto

The 47-year-old man who ran in front of a vehicle on Highway 99 in Modesto on Friday night was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office on Monday as Ronald Bryan Brown.

Brown, a transient, was standing in the center median before entering southbound Highway 99 near 9th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. A bronze Hyundai Accent traveling about 70 to 75 mph in the fast lane struck Brown, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Hyundai, both from Manteca, were not injured.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, the CHP said.