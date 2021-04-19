Hilmar man killed in motorcycle crash identified

A motorcyclist died Friday, April 16 in a crash on Faith Home Road. California Highway Patrol

The Hilmar motorcyclist who died in a collision near Keyes on Friday afternoon was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office on Monday as 61-year-old Dwight Tucker.

Tucker was riding southbound on Faith Home Road when a northbound Ford pickup turned left in front of him at East Taylor Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle struck the right side of the pickup and Tucker was thrown off. He died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Johnny Torres-Salinas of Turlock was not injured, according to the CHP.

Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.