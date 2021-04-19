Man killed in rollover accident on Crows Landing Road

A 23-year-old man died early Monday morning in a solo vehicle crash near the town of Crows Landing in west Stanislaus County.

The man was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser east on Crows Landing Road, east of River Road, when for unknown reasons he drove off the south side of the roadway around 3:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol

The Chrysler hit a wooden fence then overturned onto its right side. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to the CHP. His name has not been released pending notification of his family.

It was unknown Monday if drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the collision.