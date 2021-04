The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division at 921 Oakdale Road in Modesto, Calif. is pictured on Wednesday afternoon January 23, 2019. Modesto Bee file

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of a Visalia woman who died at a Modesto hospital earlier this month.

Cynthia Margaret Cantrell, 58, died of natural causes on April 3 at Doctors Medical Center. She’d been transferred there from a hospital in Visalia.

Anyone with information about her family is asked to contract the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.