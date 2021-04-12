Stanislaus County Fair will go on in July, but COVID-19 will bring major changes

The board of the Stanislaus County Fair voted Monday evening to go on with a pandemic version of the annual July event.

The fair will stretch over much of the month rather than the earlier-planned 10-day run starting July 9. That would help meet state rules for avoiding the crowds that could spread COVID-19.

The carnival will have about half its usual rides, and spectators will have to follow safeguards at concerts and motor-sports events. Livestock judging will happen in the morning to further keep people apart.

The fair is usually the county’s most popular event, with well over 200,000 patrons at the Turlock fairgrounds. Most of it was canceled last year, but 4-H and FFA members could do online judging.

Further details on the 2021 fair were not immediately available.