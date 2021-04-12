Angels Camp musician killed when ejected from SUV during rollover crash

An Angels Camp man was killed Saturday morning when he was ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash in the Calaveras County city, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 3:45 a.m. as Erik Malmin, 30, was driving his 1995 Chevrolet Suburban north on Vallecito Road just south of State Route 4. He was going an undetermined speed at a curve in the road when he lost control of the SUV, a CHP news release says.

The vehicle left the roadway and became airborne as it went over a steep hillside. It landed at the bottom of the hill and started to roll over, causing Malmin, who was not seat-belted, to be ejected.

He died at the scene. The CHP is investigating whether drugs and/or alcohol factored in the crash.

According to his Facebook page and posts mourning his loss, Malmin was a musician who went by Dj Death Cabage. “You were such a positive light in so many lives,” reads part of a post by Jason Magellan Hager.

A celebration of Malmin’s life is planned for Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Murphys Park, 505 Algiers St., Murphys.