Coroner seeking family of Modesto man who came to U.S. from German resettlement camp

Modesto Bee file

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office looking for family of a Modesto man who immigrated to the United States from a German resettlement camp after World War II.

Udo Stungrevics, 79, had been living at Modesto Guest Home since 2005 and died Monday at Central Valley Specialty Hospital, said Deputy Tom Killian.

Killian said the staff at Modesto Guest Home told him Stungrevics had no known family in the area and they didn’t know how he came to live in Modesto.

A genealogist helped Killian learn that Stungrevics was born in Latvia in July 1941, just nine days after it was occupied by Germany during World War II. Killian said records show he left a resettlement camp in Germany in 1951 and immigrated to the U.S. through the Lutheran World Foundation.

“(Stungrevics) settled in Clear Lake, Iowa, with his twin sister and mother, who are both deceased,” Killian said. “He later moved to New Jersey, where he graduated from high school.”

Killian said he didn’t know whether Stungrevics lived anywhere else in or around Modesto before moving into the nursing home.

Anyone with information about Stungrevics’ family is asked to contact Killian at 209-567-4480.