81-year-old killed when ejected from ATV, CHP reports

California Highway Patrol

An 81-year-old Sonora area man died Tuesday afternoon in an all-terrain vehicle crash on his hilly property, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened about 2:10 p.m. The location given on the CHP’s online traffic incident information page was Lazy Z Lane, west of Twain Harte.

According to a news release Wednesday, the man was riding up a steep hill on his 2006 Kawasaki 650 ATV when it stalled and began to roll backward. The rider tried to steer the vehicle but was ejected and hit a tree.

The ATV then rolled onto its side and landed on top of the man. The crash was witnessed by another resident of the property, CHP Officer Steve Machado said.

Emergency personnel were called and began to perform lifesaving measures, but the rider died from his injuries.

The man was not wearing a helmet. His name is being withheld pending notification to the family.