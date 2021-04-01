Free Easter bags for children to be handed out in West Modesto on Good Friday

Easter treats for children will be handed out at a drive-thru event at the King Kennedy Center in west Modesto on Friday, April 2, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or until supplies last. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

Easter bags with goodies for children will be handed out free to the first 1,200 who show up Friday starting at 9 a.m. at the King Kennedy Center in west Modesto.

The “Spring Event,” put on by the West Modesto Community Collaborative, is sponsoring this drive-thru only celebration at the center located at 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive.

The Good Friday food box distribution is eligible only to those with a vehicle and the event lasts until 2 p.m. or until all the bags are gone.