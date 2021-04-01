Local
Free Easter bags for children to be handed out in West Modesto on Good Friday
Easter bags with goodies for children will be handed out free to the first 1,200 who show up Friday starting at 9 a.m. at the King Kennedy Center in west Modesto.
The “Spring Event,” put on by the West Modesto Community Collaborative, is sponsoring this drive-thru only celebration at the center located at 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive.
The Good Friday food box distribution is eligible only to those with a vehicle and the event lasts until 2 p.m. or until all the bags are gone.
