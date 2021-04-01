Local

Free Easter bags for children to be handed out in West Modesto on Good Friday

By Bee Staff Report

Easter treats for children will be handed out at a drive-thru event at the King Kennedy Center in west Modesto on Friday, April 2, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or until supplies last.
Easter treats for children will be handed out at a drive-thru event at the King Kennedy Center in west Modesto on Friday, April 2, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or until supplies last. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsunstar.com
Modesto

Easter bags with goodies for children will be handed out free to the first 1,200 who show up Friday starting at 9 a.m. at the King Kennedy Center in west Modesto.

The “Spring Event,” put on by the West Modesto Community Collaborative, is sponsoring this drive-thru only celebration at the center located at 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive.

The Good Friday food box distribution is eligible only to those with a vehicle and the event lasts until 2 p.m. or until all the bags are gone.

Profile Image of Brian Clark
Brian Clark
Editor Brian Clark has worked at The Modesto Bee since 1990. He’s worked in various departments, including sports, news and on the digital side for a decade before being promoted to editor in 2018. He’s a native of Berkeley and a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to The Bee, Brian worked at the Turlock Journal and Las Vegas Review-Journal.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service