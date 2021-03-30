Oakdale motorcyclist killed in 4-vehicle collision ID’d

The Oakdale man killed in a collision Saturday night north of Oakdale was Nickoles Snow, 26, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.

The four-vehicle crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. on Valley Home Road north of Lambuth Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to the preliminary investigation, Snow was riding a 2003 Honda motorcycle south at high speed, approaching a 2017 Ford passenger van carrying eight people.

He hit the back of the van, was thrown off his bike and came to rest in the road, where he quickly was struck by a northbound 2008 Acura sedan. The Acura came to rest on the shoulder of Valley Home Road.

Meantime, a southbound 2012 Ford pickup hit the motorcycle. The driver went off the edge of the road and struck a wooden power pole, shearing it at its base.

Snow died at the scene. The CHP indicated no injuries to any of the others involved.