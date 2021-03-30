Ceres man killed in Riverbank-area crash identified

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

The Ceres man killed in a crash in the Riverbank area early Monday morning has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as James Hunter, 51.

About 2:13 a.m., the California Highway Patrol got a call about the crash on Highway 108 just west of Adams Gravel Plant Road. Emergency personnel found a 2006 Lexus sedan south of the roadway, with its ejected driver lying nearby.

Hunter, who had not been wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The preliminary investigation indicates he was eastbound on 108 when for undetermined reasons he veered off the south edge.

The Lexus struck a metal garbage bin and several trees before coming to rest.