Driver killed in Riverbank area crash. CHP investigating

A Ceres man was killed in a crash in the Riverbank area early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 2:13 a.m., the CHP got a call about the crash on Highway 108 just west of Adams Gravel Plant Road. Emergency personnel found an empty, damaged 2006 Lexus sedan south of the roadway.

The driver had been ejected and was located a short distance away. The 51-year-old, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a news release, the preliminary investigation indicates the man was eastbound on 108 when for undetermined reasons he veered off the south edge.

The Lexus struck a metal garbage bin and several trees before coming to rest. The driver, who was not wearing his seat belt, was thrown from the car.

It has not yet been determined if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.