Modesto driver apparently run over by own truck in Wood Colony area, CHP reports

A man died Tuesday night when he was pinned beneath his pickup truck on Beckwith Road in the Wood Colony area of Modesto, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 9:15 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the victim on the ground on Beckwith west of Finney Road. Fire and medical crews and Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies were first on the scene, CHP Officer Aaron Norseen said Wednesday morning, and reported that the man was pinned on his stomach with the truck’s left rear tire on his back.

The engine was running and the transmission was in gear, Norseen said.

The truck was lifted enough to free the 42-year-old Modesto resident. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but he died at the scene, Norseen said.

The preliminary investigation suggests the driver was westbound on Beckwith and may have fallen out of the cab of the moving pickup and been caught beneath the wheel, the officer said.

The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of family.

Information was not available on whether drugs or alcohol are believed to have factored in the incident.