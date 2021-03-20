Where you can take the family to enjoy Baby Animals Days in Modesto

Anthony Lucero, 3, visits with a baby goat at Dutch Hollow Farms in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, March 20, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

Saturday marked the beginning of Baby Animals Days at Dutch Hollow Farms in Modesto.

There was a craft fair with about 70 vendors, along with food trucks to kick off the fun.

Hundreds of people had turned out by early afternoon for the event that featured farm animals such as goats, cows, rabbits and chickens.

Viewing of the baby animals and a small petting area lasts through April 3. Dutch Hollow Farms is at 4524 Milnes Road, Modesto. Call 209-287-6010.