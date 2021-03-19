Six people displaced Friday by cooking fire at south Modesto home

Six people were displaced Friday afternoon after their south Modesto home caught fire while someone was cooking, fire officials said.

The Modesto Fire Department responded to the fire around 2:30 p.m. at a single-story home in the 800 block of Atlantic Drive. It took firefighters under 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze, Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said.

Jesberg said the accidental fire began in the house’s attached garage.

No one was injured. Jesberg said the people who were displaced plan to stay with family for the time being.