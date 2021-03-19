Local

Six people displaced Friday by cooking fire at south Modesto home

Modesto Fire Department

Six people were displaced Friday afternoon after their south Modesto home caught fire while someone was cooking, fire officials said.

The Modesto Fire Department responded to the fire around 2:30 p.m. at a single-story home in the 800 block of Atlantic Drive. It took firefighters under 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze, Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said.

Jesberg said the accidental fire began in the house’s attached garage.

No one was injured. Jesberg said the people who were displaced plan to stay with family for the time being.

Profile Image of Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike began covering breaking news for the Modesto Bee in February 2021. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and international studies. Lydia has previously reported as a fellow or intern at the Indianapolis Star, Hartford Courant and Oregonian.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service