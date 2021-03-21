You can paddle, hike or bike along Tuolumne River to support group that protects it

The Tuolumne River Trust will hold an April 17 fundraiser that involves paddling, hiking or bicycling by supporters.

The pandemic will keep them from gathering in crowds, but they can still take part in socially distanced ways along the river or elsewhere.

An online meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, will provide details on how to line up sponsors for the Great Tuolumne Adventure.

The Trust works to protect a river that arises in Yosemite National Park glaciers and flows 149 miles to the San Joaquin River confluence. Most of the water is diverted by the Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts and San Francisco.

The group has offices in San Francisco, Modesto and Sonora. Its mission includes connecting residents of largely low-income neighborhoods where the Tuolumne runs through Stanislaus County.

The trust aims to raise at least $25,000. The money will go to restoring habitat, advocating for higher flows and other work.

The river’s highest reaches will still be snowed in for the April 17 event, but there are plenty of access spots in lower Tuolumne County and all of Stanislaus. The Modesto area has seven winding miles in Tuolumne River Regional Park.

“No matter where you are, near or far, you can join the great adventure by getting outside in your neck of the woods!,” an online post said. “Hike, bike, paddle or play while fund-raising with friends and family for the river that flows through our taps, our communities, and is home to incredible wildlife.”

More information is at www.tuolumne.org/events.