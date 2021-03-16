Local
Pedestrian killed in front of Stanislaus State in Turlock identified as Merced man
The pedestrian who died when he was struck by an SUV in front of Stanislaus State University on Monday has been identified as a 27-year-old Merced resident.
Anthony Gonzales was walking south across Monte Vista Avenue at Dels Lane when he was hit by a westbound Chevrolet Tahoe in the intersection, according to Turlock Police.
He was in a crosswalk but it remains under investigation who is at fault, Sgt. Mike Parmley said Tuesday.
Parmley said Gonzales was not a student at Stanislaus State.
An officer and an off duty fireman began CPR at the scene but Gonzales died later at a hospital.
The 41-year-old female driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
