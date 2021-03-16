Five killed in I-5 crash in French Camp identified as parents, children, family friend

The two children and three adults killed in a solo vehicle high-speed crash on Interstate 5 in French Camp on Thursday night all have been identified.

According to ABC10, which cited sources including the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office, four are Tracy residents Larinda Jones, 42, boyfriend Nathaniel Clifton, 33, and two of their children, 7-year-old Phylis Clifton and 1-year-old Major Clifton. The fifth is Gina Jewell, 29, a friend of the parents.

The story says Jones and Clifton’s eldest son, 9-year-old Nate Clifton Jr., was not in the crash.

A gofundme page set up by Brenda Williams, Jones’ cousin, says the crash leaves Nate Jr. “to figure out life without his entire family.” It has a goal of raising $10,000 because “the family did not have any life insurance, leaving the remaining family members the burden of trying to provide financial support for Nate Jr. and pay burial cost.”

Clifton was the driver of the 1997 Toyota and is believed to have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car was northbound on the interstate at 11 p.m. when Clifton veered to the right and left the roadway north of Roth Road, the CHP said. The vehicle crashed through a road sign then hit a tree on the side of the road.

One of the children and two of the adults died at the scene. The third adult and second child later died at a nearby hospital.