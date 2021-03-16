Modesto motorcyclist dies in crash near Don Pedro Reservoir

A 40-year-old Modesto man died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash near Don Pedro Reservoir.

Martin Flores was riding a Suzuki motorcycle east on Bonds Flat Road, east of Blue Oaks Road, at an unknown speed around 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As Flores tried to negotiate a left curve in the roadway his motorcycle went onto the south shoulder, where it crashed into a guard rail.

After the impact, the motorcycle landed within the eastbound lane of Bonds Flat Road and Flores came to rest on a private roadway just south of Bonds Flat Road, according to the CHP

A Fish and Wildlife warden traveling through the area found Flores and provided medical aid but Flores ultimately died at the scene.

Alcohol might have been a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.