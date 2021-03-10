Local

SUV driver who died after being hit by train in Empire identified as Modesto man

The man killed when a train collided with his SUV on Tuesday afternoon near Yosemite and Santa Fe avenues in Empire has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Rick Navarro, 60, of Modesto .

The collision occurred about 3:25 p.m. Navarro was traveling west on Yosemite in a silver 2003 GMC Yukon and drove onto the tracks as the crossing arms were coming down, California Highway Patrol Officer Aaron Keller said at the scene.

The Yukon stopped in the middle of the tracks, where it was broadsided by the northbound train. Navarro, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the SUV, a CHP news release says.

He was taken to Memorial Medical Center. A few hours later, Clint Bray, battalion chief for the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, confirmed Navarro had died.

The CHP release said it’s not been determined if alcohol or drugs factored in the crash.

