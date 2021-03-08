Driver in Stanislaus County killed when ejected from car during rollover, then hit

A 20-year-old Stockton man was killed late Sunday when he was ejected from his car during a rollover crash and landed in the path of another car, which struck him, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Just after 11:30 p.m., the CHP and Patterson Ambulance responded to the report of a collision on Stuhr Road west of Jorgensen Road, northwest of Newman.

The preliminary investigation found that the Stockton man was driving west on Stuhr in a 2011 Ford Fusion at an undetermined speed. He went off the north edge of the road, onto its dirt and gravel shoulder, and then struck the embankment.

Hitting the embankment caused the Fusion to overturn and come to rest in the westbound lane.

But as the car was rolling over, the unbelted driver was thrown and landed in the eastbound lane, directly in the path of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra. The car struck the man, and its driver immediately stopped on Stuhr’s south shoulder.

Paramedics pronounced the Stockton driver dead at the scene. The driver of the Elantra, a 50-year-old Newman resident, was not hurt, the CHP said.

It doesn’t appear alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.