Motorcyclist dies after collision on Briggsmore near McHenry Village in Modesto

A Modesto motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle on Briggsmore Avenue at McHenry Village on Saturday evening, according to police.

About 6:15 p.m., officers and medical workers were dispatched to Briggsmore just east of the “turning pocket” at the north entrance of the shopping center, Lt Chris Adams said.

They found the victim, a 52-year-old man, suffering major injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 52-year-old woman, remained at the scene and was cooperative with officers, Adams said.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, but it appears the motorcyclist was eastbound on Briggsmore and the driver of the vehicle was westbound, the lieutenant said. That suggests she may have been using the turning pocket to get from Briggsmore into McHenry Village.

The motorcyclist’s name has been withheld pending notification of family.