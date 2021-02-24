Driver killed in crash on Del Puerto Canyon Road, west of Patterson, CHP reports

A Patterson man was found dead in his car early Wednesday after crashing on Del Puerto Canyon Road about 10 miles west of Patterson, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The report of a crash with unknown injuries was made shortly after 1 a.m. “We are still trying to figure out the exact time of the collision,” CHP Modesto office spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen told The Bee. “The vehicle’s engine was cold when EMS arrived on scene.”

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Pedro Quiroba IV, age 30.

The CHP’s preliminary investigation found that Quiroba, in a 1999 Mazda Miata, was eastbound when his car went off the north edge of the road and down an embankment. The Miata struck a tree and came to rest on its right side.

It has not been determined if drugs or alcohol factored in the crash, the CHP said.