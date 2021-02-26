Detours ahead where new bridge will cross Highway 99 in Modesto. Here are closure hours

Drivers can expect night-time detours on Highway 99 in Modesto to aid construction of a new Highway 132 bridge.

The closures will happen off and on during March and early April, affecting an entire direction of 99 at a time. They will be between Kansas Avenue and downtown, forcing vehicles to use city streets.

The $92.05 million project will shift a three-mile stretch of 132 off Maze Boulevard to a corridor just south of Kansas. Construction started in late 2019 and is scheduled to last three years.

The upcoming detours on 99 will be the biggest traffic impact to date for a project that mostly has been built away from traveled areas.

The exact timing of the detours depends on the needs of the contractor, Bay Cities Paving & Grading of Concord. It already has completed several bridge supports at the site.

The northbound 99 closures will happen up to four nights a week, Monday through Thursday, and last from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Drivers headed for Kansas Avenue can get off the freeway onto Sixth Street and take Washington and Eighth streets.

The southbound 99 closures will be on the same nights between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists needing to get to downtown can take the Kansas offramp and then Eighth, Washington, Seventh, L and Fifth streets.

Drivers can get updates on the project website, www.stateroute132.com.

The new 132 alignment will run from Dakota Avenue on the west to the existing Needham Avenue overpass of Ninth Street on the east. It will have bridges also at Rosemore Avenue, Carpenter Road and Emerald Avenue.

Bay Cities is building the first phase, which will have one lane each way, free from cross traffic.

A second phase, expected by 2028, will widen the new highway segment to four lanes. It eventually could stretch as far west as Gates Road.

The funding for the first phase comes from several local, state and federal sources.

Night-time detours are coming soon where new Highway 132 will cross Highway 99 at Kansas Avenue in Modesto. Photographed in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

