Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal crash that occurred early Wednesday

A female bicyclist died early Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle on Claribel Road west of Roselle Avenue in Riverbank.

Claribel Road between Roselle Avenue and Squire Wells Way, on the east edge of the Crossroads at Riverbank shopping center, was closed Wednesday morning because of a fatal collision, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The crash, between a motorist and bicyclist, happened about 2:30 a.m. and killed the female cyclist, who as yet has not been positively identified. It was on Claribel just west of Roselle, said Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated, and it’s undetermined whether alcohol or drugs were factors, Schwartz said. The department’s Major Accident Investigations Team is on scene.

