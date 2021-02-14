Fire breaks out at Modesto senior living center

jfarrow@modbee.com

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a senior independent living community in central Modesto.

The fire broke out Sunday morning at Parkview Christian Estates, located off of Rumble Road between McHenry and College avenues. Early reports indicate all residents of the community have gotten out of the building safely. One firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and is being treated.

One man was carried out on a gurney. He was conscious and alert and did not appear to be injured.

The fire appears to have started in an upstairs unit. A window on the second floor is broken out and charred.

