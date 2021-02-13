CHP investigating fatal two-car crash just outside of Keyes

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash just outside of Keyes Saturday afternoon.

At just before noon Saturday, a report came in for a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of East Keyes and Faith Home roads. According to initial CHP reports, a gray Mercedes-Benz and a light brown Hyundai sedan crashed into each other with the Hyundai rolling over and coming to rest in a nearby orchard on East Keyes Road.

According to CHP officer Paul Camara, the Mercedes was traveling westbound on Keyes Road and the Hyndai was southbound on Faith Home Road. He said it appears one of the vehicles ran a red light, but it is unclear which at this time.

Camara confirmed at least one fatality, a male who succumbrf to his injuries at the scene. Another man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with pain in the neck, back and head. No information or identification for either victim has been released yet.

Crews from Keyes Fire Protection District, California Highway Patrol and the Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department were on scene. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved in the collision. The surrounding roadway has been closed and the investigation is ongoing.

The Bee will update this story when more information is available.