Driver identified in fatal crash on Modesto’s Finch Road

The man who died in a crash on Finch Road in Modesto Thursday morning was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as a 65-year-old Modesto man.

Guadalupe Rios was driving a Chevrolet Malibu west on Finch, just east of Mitchell Road, when for unknown reasons he made a U-turn into the path of a Jeep, also traveling west.

The Jeep broadsided the driver side of the Chevrolet and Rios, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained fatal injuries, acording to the California Highway Patrol.

Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the collision, CHP said.

Witnesses are asked to call the Modesto CHP Office at (209) 545-7440.

Erin Tracy
Erin has been covering breaking news and crime at The Modesto Bee since 2010. She is a Humboldt State graduate and resides in Oakdale.
