Names of Note: MLK event will recall Modesto visits by Angelou, Lewis, other notables

The pandemic canceled one of Modesto’s usual observances of the Jan. 15 birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

So the organizers have gone to their video archive to put together a Feb. 27 online event featuring past notables who brought the civil rights message to town.

One is John Lewis, who suffered beatings and other trials while working alongside King in the 1960s. Lewis went on to serve in Congress before his death last year. He spoke in 2013 at the 18th annual MLK. Day Commemoration at Modesto Junior College.

Yolanda King, daughter of the slain civil rights leader, spoke at the 2001 version of the MJC event. She, too, will be on the highlight reel on the 27th.

So will Maya Angelou, the late author and activist. She spoke at the November 2001 observance of United Nations Day of Tolerance at the college.

“When it looks like the sun isn’t going to shine anymore,” Angelou told more than 3,000 people that day, “God, put a rainbow in the clouds.”

Poetry, music and more

The online program will start at 7 p.m. Viewers can find it on Zoom or at the college website, www.mjc.edu.

Superior Court Judge Ruben Villalobos will host the event. Local poets Gillian Wegener and Sam Pierstorff will offer works. Dance and music are also planned.

The organizers will announce the 2021 winner of the MLK Legacy Award, to a community member who carries out King’s message.

MJC retiree Wes Page is recording and editing the program. It is sponsored by the Modesto Peace/Life Center, the college, the NAACP Modesto-Stanislaus Branch and Project Uplift.

Earlier program for students

From 4 to p.m. Feb. 27, junior high through college students can take part in a Zoom program on Black history. It is sponsored by MJC Campus Life & Student Learning.

Parents are welcome, too. Families can RSVP and get more information at www.mjc.edu or 209-575-6700.

